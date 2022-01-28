BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFL stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

