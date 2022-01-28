Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 340.7% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 340.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter.

BCX stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

