BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,774 ($23.93) and last traded at GBX 1,774 ($23.93). 75,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 58,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($24.69).

The firm has a market cap of £866.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,032.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other news, insider James Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($27.25) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($27,253.10). Also, insider Mark Little bought 491 shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,017 ($27.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.47 ($13,361.40).

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

