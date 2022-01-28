BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 428.3% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.