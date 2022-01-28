BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 428.3% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
