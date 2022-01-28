Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Down 68.4% in January

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.75 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

