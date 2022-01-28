Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.37 or 0.99714510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051605 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.