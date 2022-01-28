Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 5443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.51.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

