Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

