Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,449 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 380.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE:FSR opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.