Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 841 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.77 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

