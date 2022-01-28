Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $44.53 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

