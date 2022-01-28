Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 444,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

