Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

