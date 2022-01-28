Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 108,159 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.