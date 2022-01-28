Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,959 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

