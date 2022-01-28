Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jabil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,878 shares of company stock worth $10,294,628. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

