Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

