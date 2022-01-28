Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,887,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

