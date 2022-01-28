Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,064 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

