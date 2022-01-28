Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,810 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UDR by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.61 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.06, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

