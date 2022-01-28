Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,665 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,001,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,199,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 690,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $41.92 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,121 shares of company stock valued at $21,038,872 in the last quarter.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

