Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,354 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $11.36 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

