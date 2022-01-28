Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 89.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.