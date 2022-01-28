Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 214.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 89.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

