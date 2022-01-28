Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 4,541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after buying an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

