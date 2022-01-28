Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LiveRamp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

