Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

