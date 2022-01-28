Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $51.01 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

