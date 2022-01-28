Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

