Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Lear by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Shares of LEA opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

