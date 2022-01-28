Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.71.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.