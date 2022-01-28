Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,219 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 235.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.