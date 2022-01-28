Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

