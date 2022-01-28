Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

