Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,334 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.