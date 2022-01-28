Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $612,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

