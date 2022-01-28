Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 247,066 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

