Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 168,050 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,050 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

