Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

