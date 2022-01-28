Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 247,066 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 247,066 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,957,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,127 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.