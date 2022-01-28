Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CP opened at $73.65 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

