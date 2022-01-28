Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $122.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.