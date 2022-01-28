Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 196,250 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 58.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $146.26 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

