B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.61.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

