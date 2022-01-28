B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $35.51.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
