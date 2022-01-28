BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.14.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.83. 781,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$54.69 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The company has a market cap of C$32.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.