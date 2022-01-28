BMO Capital Markets Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $382.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $382.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.05.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $9.55 on Friday, reaching $300.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.75. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

