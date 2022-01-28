BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$53.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$36.45. 346,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,295. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. Stelco has a one year low of C$20.11 and a one year high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.92.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

