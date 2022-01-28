BMO Capital Markets Trims MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price to C$20.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

MAG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 48,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,969. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

