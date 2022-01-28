BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €74.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.04 ($77.31).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.56. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

