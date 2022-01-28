Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.35. The company had a trading volume of 488,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

